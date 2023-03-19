Gophers Name New Head Coach For Women’s Basketball Team

Plitzuweit brings 28 years of coaching experience – 16 as a head coach – to Minnesota and has been the head coach of winning teams at West Virginia, South Dakota, Northern Kentucky and Grand Valley State.

She has totaled 15 winning seasons, nine 20-win seasons and two 30-win campaigns. Her teams have reached the postseason in 15 of her 16 seasons as a head coach and have competed in the last four NCAA Tournaments.

The University and Plitzuweit have agreed to a six-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check.