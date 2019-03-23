Gophers Headed to NCAA Championship Game

The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team defeated Cornell on Friday to advance to the NCAA Division I Championship game where they look to earn their eighth title.

The game was a complete shut out. The opening period was scoreless, but Minnesota turned things around in the second.

They put up their first goal midway through the middle period and took a 1-0 lead. In the third, the Gophers sealed up the win 2-0 against the hapless Big Red.

Nicole Schammel and Sarah Potomak each scored for Minnesota. Alex Gulstene earned the shut out with a perfect 15 saves.

The Gophers improve to 32-5-1 and will take on Wisconsin in the title game on Sunday afternoon. Puck-drop is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.