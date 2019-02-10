Gophers Drop Weekend Series to Penn State

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team dropped their second straight game of the weekend against Penn State on Saturday.

Penn State took the lead early. They scored in the first three minutes to go up 1-0. The Gophers netted a goal towards the end of the first period to tie 1-1.

In the second period, the Gophers took their first lead, 2-1. But it was short lived as the Nittany Lions would dominate the ice for the remainder of the game.

Minnesota gave up two unanswered goals in the second, and three more in the third. The Gophers just could not get anything going on offense and fell to Penn State 6-2.

Brent Gates Jr. and Sammy Walker each scored one for Minnesota. Mat Robson made 42 saves and allowed six goals.

The Gophers fall to 11-14-4 and 8-9-3 Big Ten. They will kick off another weekend road series on Friday when they face Ohio State University. Puck-drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.