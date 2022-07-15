Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota
If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
According to the post by Minnesota Gardening, the white dot on the beetle in the photo in their post is an egg from the Winsome Fly, a natural predator of the Japanese Beetle. The Winsome Fly is a "parasitoid fly" that "preys on Japanese Beetles."