Ready or not, it's almost state fair time, which also marks the end of the summer in Minnesota. The fair starts on Thursday, August 24th, and runs through Labor Day.

Everyone likes to save money, and at the same time being able to enjoy everything that the fair has to offer, just being able to do it a bit more inexpensively. I'm sure when someone sees the "how to save money at the fair" line the first thing will be the obvious "don't go to the fair" well, we are not talking about you. This is for people who are planning to go the fair and would just like to do it a bit cheaper... with discounts.

Get our free mobile app

First thing is to buy your tickets in advance, before the first day of the fair. You will automatically save $3 off th price of admission. This way, you can use your tickets any day of the fair that you choose, and still get the discounted admission price. But if you don't do that, you can still save on the gate price. There are several discounted days throughout the fair. You just have to qualify for one of those days.

OPENING DAY:

Discounted admission prices at the entrance gates:

$16 for adults (13-64)

$13 for seniors (65+)

$13 for kids (5-12)

Deals on merchandise and food for all fair guests.

SENIOR DAYS - August 28th & August 31st

$13 for seniors (65+)

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAYS - August 29th (need an ID)

Discounted admission prices at the entrance gates for active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses:

$13 for adults (13-64)*

$13 for seniors (65+)*

$13 for kids (5-12)*

KIDS DAYS - August 30th & September 4th

$13 for kids (5-12)

Save on the Midway and the Kidway on specific days too.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Monday, Sept. 4

You can also save on all sorts of things at the fair on any day by buying the Blue Ribbon Bargain Book. The book sells for just $5, but can bring you so much more in discounts thoughout the fair. You can purchase one of these books online or wherever you purchase pre-fair discount tickets. You can check the fair website for those places. Cash Wise here in St. Cloud.

PARKING

There are several locations around the fair with shuttle service to and from the fair. You can check out more than 30 locations on the fair website.

FREE SHOWS:

There are over 900 free shows throughout the time at the fair on various stages.

If you would like some information on where and when some free giveaways and drawings will be, there is an information booth on the fairgrounds throughout the fair.

There is also a Minnesota State Fair app that you can download to help you navigate the fair. Google Play or the App Store.

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor