Going To See Alan Jackson Friday Night? Here Are Some Things To Know!

If you are heading to Saint Paul tomorrow night to take in the Alan Jackson concert at the Xcel Energy Center, there are some things you should know before you head down.

Doors open at the 'X' at 6pm, with the concert starting at 7pm.

According to the guidelines from the Xcel Energy Center don't plan on bringing a bag, this includes clutches, clear bags, purses, backpacks, fanny packs, etc, to the show! There are SOME exceptions to the rule; medical and diaper bags are permitted at Gate 1 and are subject to x-ray screening. A small wallet in a pocket or on a lanyard is permitted.

Don't bring cash! Only credit card and mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) are accepted for concessions, retail, and parking transactions.

Have your tickets in your 'wallet' on your phone! According to the folks at the Xcel Energy Center having them in your wallet with a fully charged phone will make getting into the venue fast and easy.

I looked at the last setlist posted by Alan Jackson, and it appears if he sticks to the set he used at the end of June those in attendance are going to have a REALLY spectacular time.

On top of the concert going on in Saint Paul Friday night, there will also be people just coming to town to eat and drink for the weekend, you might want to Google a few places to park in case you run into the problem of full lots.

Most importantly, leave the phone in your pocket and enjoy the show, as we aren't really sure that Alan will be coming back out to Minnesota on tour anytime soon after tomorrow night.

