Go Inside Military Vehicles At Camp Ripley’s Open House

Have you ever wanted to see what it's like in a real military vehicle? Maybe you've got young kids at home who'd love the opportunity to take a peek inside! Well, now you can.

Camp Ripley will be hosting an open house on Sunday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's the first time they've hosted this event in two years.

During the 4 hour event, you can go inside of military vehicles and explore military life. It's an interactive experience which will let you get a hands-on look at a wide-range of military's vehicles including helicopters and more.

According to the official Facebook event page, Camp Ripley hosts an open house once every two years. So, if you're unable to attend this year, you'll have to wait another two years. This year they'll be honoring Native American Veterans.

In addition to all of the behind-the-scenes fun, there will also be food vendors on-hand as well as various other vendors selling a variety of items.

The 34th ID Country Band will also be performing during the open house. And, the Minnesota Military Museum will be open free of charge for those who'd like to check it out.

Camp Ripley wrote, "The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome. All adults must have a photo ID at the gate to enter. Please ensure the driver of the vehicle has a valid drivers license."

Camp Ripley is located at 15000 Highway 115 in Little Falls, Minnesota.

