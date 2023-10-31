Giving Back This Thanksgiving: RM BBQ Beast Provides Free Meals

In between Halloween and Christmas is a pretty important Holiday that in my opinion gets glossed over too easily, of course I’m talking about Thanksgiving. The time of year set aside for us to reflect on all that we’re Thankful for in life.

I try to remember daily to say that I’m Thankful for the blessings in my life, because there are more than I can even count. One of the things I try to remember to be grateful for is having enough food for my wife and I to eat on a daily basis, including the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.

Sadly, that’s not the case for everyone. There are people in our backyards here in Central Minnesota that are doing without. I’m not just talking about those who don’t have a place to live, there are people who are struggling to keep the lights on to stay warm or to have enough food to feed their family.

In the true meaning of the “Thanksgiving” Holiday, RM BBQ Beast is wanting to lend a helping to hand to 5 families who are struggling. They will be giving 5 Thanksgiving Dinners to five families in the area.

This is personal for RM BBQ Beast as it says in their post, from being a child eating Turkey Lunch Meat on the street curb for their Thanksgiving meal. The Thanksgiving Dinners they’re giving away include Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Pie and more.

Find them on Facebook and tag in someone who this may benefit.