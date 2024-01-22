Give the Gift of a “Mystery” this Valentines Day

Over the Christmas holiday, I heard several people say for gifts this past year, they gave experiences instead of a “tangible” gift. The thought is that you’re creating memories and time together with those you love the most.

I came across one such opportunity this past weekend that could be done with you and your significant other, your best friend, or get a group of friends together for this “experience”.

It’s called “The Dinner Detective”. It’s a dinner combined with a murder mystery that you can try to solve while you’re there. The dinner theatre combines mystery and comedy.

These mystery dinners are held at the Courtyard Minneapolis Downtown, 1500 Washington Ave. South in Minneapolis. If ticket sales are any indication of how fun and enjoyable this experience is, the next three events are sold out. You can join a watchlist for those date if you want in case someone cancels.

The next available date with available tickets is Saturday February 17th, that’s right the Saturday after Valentines Day. If you’re looking for something different and new, this could be just for you and your sweetheart.

Each event lasts three hours, from 6-9pm, so you’ll be there for the evening. The “killer” is in the same room with you, so you’ll need to be on your toes throughout the event.

The menu according to the company’s website is:

Hors D’oeuvre of Tomato Basil Bruschetta Crostini

Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing

Choice Of Entree:

Boneless Heritage Chicken with Herb Jus

Served With Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

Broiled Cod with Light Cajun Seasoning



Topped With a Pesto Cream Sauce Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

Spinach Ravioli

Chocolate Decadence Cake

Coffee Upon Request

Tickets are 69.95 each and include the dinner, gratuity for the waitstaff, the process of trying to solve the mystery and a grand prize if you solve the murder. You could pay a little more and have a member of your party be on the “prime suspect list” without their knowledge.

Event dates are posted 8-12 weeks in advance to give you time to see what’s on your schedule and which date works for you.

My wife and I have done similar events like this in the past, and really enjoyed ourselves and we will definitely look at trying to attend The Dinner Detective soon.