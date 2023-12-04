If you are looking for something to do during the winter months, or really any time, for that matter, take a bit of a road trip about 2 and a half hours from St. Cloud to Kellogg, Minnesota.

Lark toys has SO MANY TOYS! And it's considered a museum because of the the "trip down memory lane" that you can wander through and live your childhood all over again. In my case, there may be some toys there that I wish I would have gotten, and did not. Everyone has that toy that they really wanted, and their friends may have had, and they never got one. I would just go play at a friend's house who did have those toys.

Lark Toys is located in Kellogg, Minnesota and is really a day long destination. There are so many things to do, including checking out a hand crafted carousel. This thing looks amazing.

There is also a mini golf area when you visit the store/museum when it's a bit warmer out. And every so often the Lark Llamas make an appearance. How can you not like those things. Adorable.

And everyone knows that when you have spent a hard day at play, you might get a little hungry. There is an epic candy shop along with a cafe to enjoy some snacks and beverages.

You can also buy their toys and check out everything they have on their website, but it's much more fun to just go there in person if you can.