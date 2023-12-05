Get Yourself a Big Ol’ Helping of Candied Yams!

NOTE: the picture is NOT upside down. Those ears take one look at physics and say, "Nah".

Meet Candied Yams, today's Pet of the Week from the Tri-County Humane Society!

Candied Yams is an approximately 3 year old, 90 pound neutered German Shepherd mix who came to Tri-County Humane Society as a stray, so his history is mysterious. Despite the lack of an origin story, Candied Yams is very typical German Shepherd: a goofy personality but still a guard dog. He has a loud and intimidating bark, but lots of happy-go-lucky energy once out of his kennel. It's unknown how he is with children, cats, and other dogs, so - per usual - it's best to gradually introduce Candied Yams to his new family members!

via TCHS Candied Yams! (via TCHS) loading...

Deck the Paws!

If you donate a dollar or more to the shelter or drop off a wish list item you can fill out a paper stocking with a message to the furry residents at Tri-County Humane Society!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

