Get Taco’s For A Month With Subscription Offer Today Only!

How much do you love tacos? Some people actually don't love them, which I can't imagine being in that category; but for those of us that do, there's a pretty special deal going on today only at participating Taco Bell restaurants! Taco's for a month through a subscription service that you must sign up for today!

It will cost you $10 to sign up for the subscription, but it will get you 1 free taco a day for the next month! That's a great deal!

It's called "The Taco Lover's Subscription Pass." To sign up, you can click HERE now.

In an article from Today.com, they say you can select from a variety of tacos for your FREE one a day, including:

Crunchy Taco

Crunch Taco Supreme

Soft Taco

Soft Taco Supreme

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Doritos Locos Tacos...My Fave!

Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme..Actually my very Favorite!

New! Breakfast tacos...that will be available on October 12th

TACO JOHNS

We don't want to leave out our other great taco locations. Taco Johns doesn't have a subscription offer, but they will have a FREE Taco Bravo, through their rewards program, with any purchase made today. (October 4th).

QDOBA

Are you a QDOBA LOVER? Rewards members can earn up to two times the points with any purchase today.

Hey...enjoy your tacos today. Maybe top it off with some cinnamon rolls for dessert, since it's also National Cinnamon Roll Day. (Maybe that's why you can get those delicious little cinnamon bites when you get your tacos at Taco Bell. You never know how that started?!)

