Get Relief: ‘Yoga For Suicide Loss’ Class This Saturday- Survivor’s Day
This Saturday is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day; a day to remember your loved one who has died by suicide.
NOT JUST ANY YOGA
There are people every day suffering from loneliness and pain; they don't share their pain of losing someone special because it was a suicide. There are other people who attempted to end their life, and are alive; dealing with the consequences of their actions. Life can be overwhelming, and that's why Lauren is doing something about it; by providing a platform for recovering from their loss. everyone who needs to deal with grief, loss, worry, and loneliness.
Lauren Murphy of HeartForwardYoga.com will be conducting this special 90-minute class. Lauren states on her website that yoga helped manage her anxiety and was a conversation partner for her grieving. In 2022, she completed her 200-hour teacher training through the Devanadi School of Yoga and Wellness.
Yoga For Suicide Loss
Saturday, November 18th, 2023
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
The Studio
701 W. St. Germain St.
Suite 201 & via Zoom
You will be able to join Lauren for this special 90-minute class. Some of the things you will learn include:
- Asana (Yoga poses)
- Journaling
- Pranayama (Breathwork)
- Meditation.
BEGINNERS WELCOME -BRING A MAT
You are welcome to bring a photo of your loved one for an altar that will be created to honor them. You will be able to take your photo home with you after the class. You are asked to dress comfortably for movement, but there is no dress code. Lauren recommends dressing in layers as you may start with a sweater and then not need it once you start warming up.
You are encouraged to bring a yoga mat with you as well.
The cost of the class is $30. Financial assistance is available if you need it. Please contact lauren@heartforwardyoga.com. You can Venmo: @heartforwardyoga.
To register, please click on the link below:
https://www.heartforwardyoga.com/event-details-registration/yoga-fir-suicide-loss.
