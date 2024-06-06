Get Lunch On The Twins At Target Field Monday As Team Unveils New Jersey

The Minnesota Twins have been teasing a new 'City Connect' alternate jersey for the last couple of months and it looks like it is almost time for the big unveil.

The team announced the new uniforms will be premiered on June 10th at Target Field before the Twins take on the Colorado Rockies. In fact, there is a whole event planned around the release.

FREE FAMILY FUN

Starting at 6 a.m. fans can check out art displays and photo opportunities featuring local artists. Fans can access the team store beginning at 10 a.m.. Team mascot T.C. Bear will be available for photo opportunities beginning at 10 a.m. and music will be provided by DJ Blase.

The team is also offering fans a free lunch (while supplies last) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. that includes a hot dog, chips and a Pepsi. The gates are set to open for the game itself at 5:30.

THE GAME

A photo opportunity with current players is available from 5:30-6 p.m. for those with tickets to the game. First pitch for the game is set for 6:40.

The Twins will not wear the jerseys during Monday's game, instead saving their on-field debut for Friday, June 14th's matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The Vikings unveiled their new alternate jerseys, dubbed the 'Winter Warrior,' on Thursday morning to rave social media reviews.