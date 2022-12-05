Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!

FARE FOR ALL IS BACK TODAY IN ST. JOSEPH

Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.

WHAT IS FARE FOR ALL?

Fare For All is a great option to help you save money, especially in this expensive economy we are living in right now. The program offers fresh produce and frozen meats at affordable prices. I've gone many, many times and saved tons of money on things like, turkey, ham, brats, pork chops, pork tenderloin, beef, fruits, and vegetables and the list goes on and on.

HIGH-QUALITY AFFORDABLE FOOD OPTIONS

The Fare For All program was started to help people get accessible healthy and affordable food options. Many times the foods that are the most accessible to us, are not necessarily nutritious. The Fare For All program aims at changing that for people here in central Minnesota.

WHAT'S THE CATCH?

There is no catch. This is not just for low-income families. The Fare For All program is literally for everyone. There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize the program. In fact, the more people that use the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All accepts cash, credit, and EBT.

HOW DOES FARE FOR ALL WORK?

Fare For All is a bulk system, meaning that everyone who comes to the event will receive boxes that are all built the same. You can choose as many boxes as you want. There is no need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go, and they will even cart your purchases out to your vehicle for you. It's wonderful!!!!

TODAY'S LOCATION

St. Joseph Resurrection Lutheran Church

610 County Rd 2

St. Joseph, MN 56374

3:30- 5:30 pm

