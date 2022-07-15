Get a ‘Screaming’ Deal on a 1987 Hearse in Henning, MN

If Halloween decorations can already be for sale in St. Cloud stores, you can drive around in a hearse in July. That is, if you're into that sort of thing.

Listed on the Alexandria Minnesota, Swap, Sell & Trade Facebook page this week, someone in Henning, MN is selling their 1987 Lincoln Town Car hearse:

1987 Lincoln Town Car HEARSE. Runs and drives good. About 34,000 miles. Casket included for right price. Come and take a look. SERIOUS BUYERS ONLY! Located near Henning, Minnesota. Asking $7000. Clear title.

Take away the morbid aspect of driving a hearse, and it seems like a real value. Think of all the storage space you will have in the back of that thing. And only 34,000 miles for $7,000? That's a screaming deal.

I think my favorite part of the listing was that a casket for it was negotiable. If you're going to have a hearse you might as well get the correct matching accessories.

The back of the ride reads "Blessed Hellride" in the middle, and the sides say, "Til death do us part, and forever after." Sounds like a business opportunity to me. Rent it out to newlyweds and let them use it for wedding photos and a getaway car.

Honestly, when you are driving it you probably won't even think twice that you are driving a hearse. The front end looks like a totally normal 1987 Lincoln, and the interior looks like it is in really go condition:

Would you be willing to own and drive a hearse? Check out the Facebook listing here.

