Gee, Certainly Wouldn’t Want To Take A Few Steps To The Trash Can

Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc.

The picture above struck a nerve with me. It's not only that whoever used this spot to clean out their vehicle chose to dump all their trash on the ground but that there was a trash receptacle within 5 feet of both sides of their vehicle.

Even in the parking lot of the apartment building, I stay in, I see new trash every day strewn around the parking lot. I'll pick it up and there is more the next day. What is the deal with all the littering?

There's a dumpster right there in the parking lot just, like most other parking lots but it seems to be too much of a chore to actually deposit one's litter into a nearby receptacle. I wonder if these people just toss trash on the floor in their homes. Truthfully, I wouldn't doubt it.

I guess it just escapes me why people feel it's okay to casually toss their trash wherever. Come on St Cloud, we're better than this!

I'm guessing that whoever left this trash pile just assumed it was someone else's job to dispose of it properly. Wouldn't it be nice if everyone was considerate enough to dispose of their trash like a civilized human being and not just throw it wherever?

