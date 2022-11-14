Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices posted a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states.

The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states due to an improvement in the refining situation. Also, oil prices have fallen back below $90 a barrel.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.57.

The national average has fallen 2.6 cents, averaging 3.76.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents and stands at $5.34.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says they are hopeful in the lead-up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states, however, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.