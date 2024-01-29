‘Gardening Knowledge For Free’ Classes This Saturday-Register Now!

LETS BRING ON THE SPRING!

It sure feels like spring has already arrived, so why not get a jump start on spring by attending a free class on gardening this weekend?

GARDENING KNOWLEDGE FOR FREE!

On Saturday, February 3rd 'Gardening Knowledge For Free' will be taking place at the Whitney Senior Center from 8 am until noon. Just as the name suggests, this class IS free; however, registration is required.

The day will begin with some refreshments at 8 a.m. with classes to follow starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

MASTER GARDENERS AND CLASSES

All sessions will be taught by University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Stearns County who have tons of knowledge regarding their specific topics.

SESSIONS

There will be three sessions, with two workshops offered during each session from which you can choose to attend. The topics to choose from include the following:

SESSION A AT 8:30 AM

Spring Lawn Care

Seed Starting

SESSION B AT 9:30 AM

Growing Garlic

Selecting and Growing Daylilies

SESSION C AT 10:230 AM

Extreme Weather, Climate Change and Gardens

Growing Natives

Kelly Cordes Kelly Cordes loading...

GET REGISTERED NOW!

You can register a couple of different ways. You have until January 31st to get registered for the fun event, and you can either call 320.255.6169, or you can register online by clicking HERE.

The event is completely free and open to anyone who wants to learn more about gardening.

LOCATION

The Whitney Senior Center

1527 Northway Drive

St. Cloud MN

Coffee and rolls will also be available for a free-will donation.

If you would like more information about this event, you can contact mnext-stearns@umn.edu, or call 320.255.6169.