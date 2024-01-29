&#8216;Gardening Knowledge For Free&#8217; Classes This Saturday-Register Now!

‘Gardening Knowledge For Free’ Classes This Saturday-Register Now!

Akabei

LETS BRING ON THE SPRING!

It sure feels like spring has already arrived, so why not get a jump start on spring by attending a free class on gardening this weekend?

GARDENING KNOWLEDGE FOR FREE!

On Saturday, February 3rd 'Gardening Knowledge For Free' will be taking place at the Whitney Senior Center from 8 am until noon. Just as the name suggests, this class IS free; however, registration is required.

The day will begin with some refreshments at 8 a.m. with classes to follow starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

MASTER GARDENERS AND CLASSES

All sessions will be taught by University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Stearns County who have tons of knowledge regarding their specific topics.

SESSIONS

There will be three sessions, with two workshops offered during each session from which you can choose to attend. The topics to choose from include the following:

SESSION A AT 8:30 AM
Spring Lawn Care
Seed Starting

SESSION B AT 9:30 AM
Growing Garlic
Selecting and Growing Daylilies

SESSION C AT 10:230 AM
Extreme Weather, Climate Change and Gardens
Growing Natives

Kelly Cordes
loading...

GET REGISTERED NOW!

You can register a couple of different ways. You have until January 31st to get registered for the fun event, and you can either call 320.255.6169, or you can register online by clicking HERE.

The event is completely free and open to anyone who wants to learn more about gardening.

LOCATION

The Whitney Senior Center
1527 Northway Drive
St. Cloud MN

Coffee and rolls will also be available for a free-will donation.

If you would like more information about this event, you can contact mnext-stearns@umn.edu, or call 320.255.6169.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT

Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports