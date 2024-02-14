Fuzzy Loon Designs Finds New Nest In Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A local marketplace will be having its Grand Opening this weekend. Fuzzy Loon Designs specializes in unique branded items like water tumblers, coasters, clothing, and more.
The business started out as a hobby for owners Sarah and Dan Fitzgerald in 2016 and has continued to grow. Since their start, the hobby has grown into an online business and now they are having the grand opening for their new storefront
The new location at 806 Sundial Drive in Waite Park is their third location in three years. Sarah Fitzgerald says they are excited to have a physical store:
"And we really think that the idea of having a storefront is exciting because our production space is also here so people can come and shop and actually see where all the products are made through the storefront windows."
The new location is 10,000 square feet which is over three times the size of their old location. Fitzgerald says the viewing window for the production area was part of her dream for the store:
"So that was my dream when I saw this building. It was originally the Granite City Gymnastics building and I saw those windows and thought how cool would it be for people to see that we're not just some boutique importing products we're making them all right here in house."
She says they have had a lot of success through Facebook, TikTok, and other social media channels and they now have close to half a million followers.
Fitzgerald says they can do custom one-off products with no minimums as long as the art is supplied. The store will also feature products from Minnesota artisans with items like soap and chocolate. The Grand Opening is on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
