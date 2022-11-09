Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota

The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!

This "thing" was posted on Twitter from the person who encountered it. She had ordered a thin crust pizza from a Domino's Pizza in St. Louis Park.

As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.

Abby Honold, the person who sent the Tweet with the foul thing says she can't even think about it without random gagging. I hear ya. I would be DONE!

What would you do? You'd think it's even something where the health department should be notified and involved, right? I have a fast gag reaction anyway, so even THINKING about this is making me feel a little ill and it didn't even happen to me.

So gross.

