Fundraiser Set for Sauk Rapids Girl With Rare Medical Condition

Fundraiser Set for Sauk Rapids Girl With Rare Medical Condition

Contributed photo - Addison Messer and her dad Adam

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There's a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for a St. Cloud area family that needs a wheelchair van for their daughter.

Eric Moyer is with Agape Warriors Ministry. He says they're holding the dinner and silent auction to raise money for Addison Messer and her family.

Moyer says Addison has a rare condition called Vitamin K Embryopathy...

She was born with a disease that only nine people in the entire world have. She's six-years-old now but she's had numerous surgeries since she was a little girl on her spine, head and back. At one point she had to have emergency surgery or her spine would have pierced her brain.

Moyer says as Addison grows, she is getting too heavy to lift in and out of the family vehicle. They're trying to raise $60,000 to buy the van and outfit it with a wheelchair lift.

The spaghetti dinner and silent auction will be at The Waters Church in Sartell on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. It's $10 per plate or $25 per family.

 

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

 

11 Artists With Ties To Minnesota That Have Been Nominated For / Won An Oscar

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.
Filed Under: agape warriors ministry
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports