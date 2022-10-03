Frontline Worker Checks Are On The Way

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota frontline worker pay is on the way. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Monday morning that qualified frontline workers will receive $487.45 beginning Wednesday.

The Frontline Worker Pay bill was passed by the Minnesota Legislature in April. During the signup window, more than 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for the program. In the end, just over a million residents were approved to receive the payment.

Governor Walz said this is a thank-you to the workers that kept the state moving during the COVID pandemic.

I’m grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic. Now, I’m proud to say these workers will receive $487.45 in recognition from the State of Minnesota.

Approved applicants who signed up for direct deposit will receive their payments in the next 10 business days. Applicants who chose to receive a debit card will get the card in the mail in the next three to four weeks.

As required by law, the Department of Labor and Industry will issue a report to the Minnesota Legislature within 90 days of the end of the payment process.