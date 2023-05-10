From The Capitol &#8211; Minnesota House Approves Record Increase For SCSU

From The Capitol – Minnesota House Approves Record Increase For SCSU

Representative Dan Wolgamott, photo courtesy of the Minnesota State Legislature

HIGHER EDUCATION 

State Representative Dan Wolgamott joins me each week to discuss things that are happening at our Capitol. This week, Representative Wolgamott was excited to announce that the Higher Education Budget had been approved.

You can listen to my interview with Representative Wolgamott by clicking on the player below.

RECORD INCREASE FOR MINNESOTA COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

With declining enrollment, the passing of this budget means a record increase in investment for Minnesota's colleges and universities. The conference committee report passed on a vote of 69-62.

According to a press release Representative Pelowski, Chair of the House of Higher Education Committee, said, "Minnesotans deserve a higher education system that is affordable, accessible, and prepares them for the workforce of tomorrow. There is a great need for higher education, and this balanced budget is an appropriate response to years of disinvestment."

SCSU AND SCTCC

"This budget is a game-changer for students in my community at SCSU and SCTCC, and for all of the state colleges and universities throughout Minnesota. This historic investment will empower campuses to bolster enrollment and give students the tools and support they need to excel in a career after graduation," said Representative Dan Wolgamott, (DFL -ST. Cloud).

FREE COLLEGE AND TUITION FREEZE

The budget provides free college to students with household incomes under $80,000. Also included in the budget is a fully funded tuition freeze at Minnesota State for two years, saving students a combined $54 million. There will also be $50 million in one-time funding to address structural deficits across the Minnesota State System, and save jobs, and programs.

TRIBAL COLLEGES

The budget proposal also dedicates $3 million every year to the Office of Higher Education for grants to three Tribal Colleges. $1 million to Leech Lake Tribal College, $1 million to White Earth Tribal College, and $1 million to Red Lake Nation Tribal College.

You can watch videos of the floor debate by clicking HERE.

