Friday Night Crash Near Little Falls Sends Four to Hospital

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - A Friday night car crash east of Little Falls sent four people to the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Hawthorn Road and 153rd Street in Belle Prairie Township just before 8:00 pm.



Officers say 19-year-old Heidi Nguyen of Brooklyn Park was driving east on 153rd Street, didn’t stop at the stop sign on Hawthorn Road, and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old woman from Pierz.

Nguyen and two other passengers in the vehicle, 19-year-old Daisy Bettelyoun of Brooklyn Park, and 19-year-old Mattias Klinkner of Rosemount, as well as the juvenile driver of the other vehicle, were sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

