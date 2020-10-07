Friday Night Baseball Recap

Walter Arce

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night !” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

WEEK FIVE RESULTS: (October 2nd)

Game of The Week Summary:

Big Lake 11 St. Cloud 8 (One Nine Inning Game)

The Big Lake crew defeated St. Cloud backed by thirteen hits, including a inside the park home run and a pair of doubles. Right hander Samson Schlegal started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, issued five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Zach Robeck threw three innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit, issued three walks, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Big Lake offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Will Boeckman went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Zach Robeck went 2-for-4 for a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cole Duchene went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chandler Nagorski went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Isaiah Prom went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Chase Carstensen went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Mitchell Spanier went 1-for-3 with a walk, Conner Stern went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brandon Stern earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

Right hander Tom Hoffmann started on the mound for St. Cloud, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Right hander Brady Kenning threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Hank “Henry” Bulson threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a pair of hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

St. Cloud was led on offense by Matt Friesen, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Arik Nicholas went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Spencer Gustin was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Andy Johnson earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Hank “Henry” Bulson” earned two walks, scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Adam Mendel went 1-for-3 and Noah Westphal went 1-for-3.

Eli Unze earned a walk and he scored a run, Tom Hoffman scored a run and Blake Kilanowski earned a walk.

Will Boeckman Silver Slugger Award (Big Lake)

Zach Robeck Dealer Award (Big Lake)

Samson Schlegel Grinder Award (Big Lake)

Matt Friesen Silver Slugger Award (St. Cloud)

Brady Kenning Dealer Award (St. Cloud)

Cold Spring 4 Starz Red 3

Wilmar 11 Hutchinson 3

Monticello 3 Alexandria 3

Monticello 6 Alexandria 2

EDW 17 Cold Spring 8

Kimball 12 Princeton 1

Kimball 6 Princeton 6

Next Friday at 6:30 and Sunday at 4:00 will be the last two nights of the Friday Night League.