Friday Night Baseball Preview

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night !” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

SCHEDULE WEEK #6 FRIDAY OCTOBER 9th

PREVIEW For Game of The Week:

MONTICELLO vs. ALEXANDRIA Faber Field Friday Oct. 9th (6:30)

The Monticello top pitchers include: Logan Raab, Week No. 3 Dealer of the Game and Week No. 1, Luke Branson and Hudson Landkammer. Their top hitters include Andrew Ranucci, Week No. 3 Hitter of the Game, Caden Ritter, Andrew Ritter, Max Walter and Carson Wolkerstorfer, Week No. 1 Hitter of the Game.

The pitchers for Alexandria include: Matthew Hornstein, Week No. 1 Pitcher, Max Hess, Spencer Schmidt, Week No. 4 Pitcher and Wyatt Mohr. Their top hitters include Max Hess, Week No. 1 Hitter, Piper Hanish, Week No. 1 Hitter, Joe Lamkski Grinder of the Game Week No. 4, Caleb Gimbel, week No. 2 Pitcher, Piper Hanish Week No. 2 Hitter and Grayson Grove.

SCHEDULE FOR WEEK NO. 6

Friday October 9th

Hutchinson vs. Cold Spring (Bob Gross) Sauk Rapids 6:30

STARZ Red Combo vs. Willmar (Bill Taunton) Willmar 6:30

Buffalo vs. Cathedral/Princeton (Whitney No. 10) 6:30

Monticello vs. Alexandria (Faber Field) 6:30

Kimball vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (Whitney No. 10) 1:00 (Sunday)

Cold Spring vs. BBE (Saints Field) 2:00 (Sunday