Friday Night Baseball Preview

Dave Overlund

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football!  Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night!” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured  game of the week.

SCHEDULE  WEEK #6  FRIDAY OCTOBER 9th

PREVIEW For Game of The Week:

MONTICELLO vs. ALEXANDRIA  Faber Field Friday Oct. 9th (6:30)

The Monticello top pitchers include: Logan Raab, Week No. 3 Dealer of the Game and Week No. 1, Luke Branson and Hudson Landkammer. Their top hitters include Andrew Ranucci, Week No. 3 Hitter of the Game, Caden Ritter, Andrew Ritter, Max Walter and Carson Wolkerstorfer, Week No. 1 Hitter of the Game.

The pitchers for Alexandria include: Matthew Hornstein, Week No. 1 Pitcher, Max Hess, Spencer Schmidt, Week No. 4 Pitcher and Wyatt Mohr. Their top hitters include Max Hess, Week No. 1 Hitter, Piper Hanish, Week No. 1 Hitter, Joe Lamkski Grinder of the Game Week No. 4, Caleb Gimbel, week No. 2 Pitcher, Piper Hanish Week No. 2 Hitter and Grayson Grove.

SCHEDULE FOR WEEK NO. 6

Friday October 9th

Hutchinson vs. Cold Spring                        (Bob Gross) Sauk Rapids 6:30

STARZ Red Combo vs. Willmar    (Bill Taunton) Willmar       6:30

 

Buffalo vs. Cathedral/Princeton  (Whitney No. 10) 6:30

Monticello vs. Alexandria              (Faber Field) 6:30

Kimball vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (Whitney No. 10) 1:00        (Sunday)

Cold Spring vs. BBE                                    (Saints Field)            2:00    (Sunday

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top