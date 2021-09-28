Free Meal At Little Falls Perkins For Military Personnel Sept. 30

If you know someone in the military or a veteran, you're going to want to let them know about this neat offer. If you're a military personnel or veteran, you can get a free meal from the Little Falls Perkins on Thursday, September 30.

Angie Petersen with Keller Williams Realty and Patience Svor of Prime Lending are teaming up to honoring those who serve or have served in the military by giving them a free meal.

Those with a valid military ID can receive a free entrée of their choice, good only at the Little Falls Perkins from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The offer is good for one free meal per customer.

The official Facebook event page says, "thank you for your selflessness and dedication to our country. We're so thankful for all you do!"

The Little Falls Perkins Restaurant and Bakery is located at 201 16th Street Northeast. It's near Country Inn & Suites, just down from Walmart.

If you have any questions about the free meal to honor military personnel you're asked to contact Angie Petersen with Keller Williams Realty or Patience Svor of Prime Lending.

