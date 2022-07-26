Free Dental Event in St. Cloud This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- As many as 2,000 people will get dental care this weekend at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Mission of Mercy dental event will provide free dental services to children and adults who are uninsured or not able to access dental care.

With the help of over a thousand volunteers, dental care will be provided at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis. Dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, translators, and other volunteers have a goal of helping as many people as possible each day. Services offered include:

Cleanings

Fillings

Root Canals on select teeth

Extractions

Oral Health instruction

Doors open both days at 5:30 a.m.

The Minnesota Mission of Mercy is sponsored by the Minnesota Dental Association and Minnesota Dental Foundation. For more details on the program, click here.