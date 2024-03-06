Free Cone Day Coming To Dairy Queen Soon!

Even though it has felt like spring all winter, Dairy Queen wants to celebrate the actual changing of the seasons with its annual Free Cone Day.

Free Cone Day is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19th. DQ 'fans' can snag a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at participating locations throughout business hours. The offer is not valid for mobile or delivery orders.

Dairy Queen:

"To some, longer days and budding blooms signal spring’s arrival. To us, they indicate that Free Cone Day is right around the corner. Or, as we like to think of it, the start of Treat SZN. Even if you (like us) enjoyed our world-famous DQ soft serve in the depths of winter, a cone just hits differently when the ground begins to thaw.

On this special day, fans flock to their local Dairy Queen® restaurant to take part in the festivities. And we want you to join us this year in making this the biggest Free Cone Day ever!"

Dairy Queen Rewards members will also get double points on food purchases on March 19th.

There are four Dairy Queen locations in the St. Cloud area.

ST. CLOUD

ST. CLOUD

Red Barn DQ (Grill and Chill)

611 US-10

Division DQ (Treats Only)

24 25th Av South

SAUK RAPIDS

SAUK RAPIDS

501 North Benton Drive

COLD SPRING

880 Highway 23 East

