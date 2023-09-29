FREE COFFEE DAY! Where You Can Score Some Deals in St. Cloud
Today, September 29th is Free Coffee Day. And there are several places around the area to score some free coffee. And at this point, it will be mostly an afternoon pick me up. The afternoon coffee break is very nice... sometimes. But when you can get a deal, it's even better.
Places around St. Cloud where you can get a great deal on Coffee today:
DUNKIN'
The newest coffee shop in St. Cloud has this deal
All Dunkin' Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on Friday, Sept. 29. The company is also debuting a collection of bracelets from Little Words Project for sale online for $30.
STARBUCKS:
Not exactly free coffee, but they are doing something...
...some select locations will be offering free tastings led by their baristas. Customers should check with their local store for more details and to see if those locations are participating.
CARIBOU:
Caribou Perks members can get a medium Espresso Shaker for just $3 on Friday, Sept. 29. The offer will automatically be loaded onto Caribou Perks accounts and must be redeemed in the Caribou Coffee mobile app.
PEETS:
This one is kind of funny, and a unique spin:
Peet's is putting a unique spin on its National Coffee Day deal by launching a "Disloyalty Program," where customers with rewards points at rival coffee brands can get a free drink on Friday, Sept. 29.
SCOOTER'S COFFEE
Well, this one would have been great to know a few weeks earlier. But you still have today AND tomorrow to take advantage of this one.
Start your days in September by ordering any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free, whether its medium or dark roasts or the Scooter’s Coffee popular flavors of Caramelicious®, Scooter Doodle® or French Vanilla.
I'm sure that there are SO many other options for free coffee day too. So, just pull up and ask if they have free coffee for free coffee day. Chances are, they probably are offering some type of free coffee thingy. Very classed up word there... thingy. Cheers!
