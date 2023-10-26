FOUND! Casket/Coffin for Sale in Sauk Rapids – Halloween or Real??

If you ever peruse Facebook Marketplace, you can sometimes find some of the oddest things for sale. This was one of those days.

My first thought was "OMG! Who would sell this thing on Facebook Marketplace? And the condition of the item is listed at "used- good". Normally that would be a good thing. But if this is a real casket - ANY used is too much. If it's a Halloween decoration (which I'm sure it is... at least I hope so) then that's not a big deal.

Here is the description on Facebook Marketplace:

If you are interested in this either decoration, or for some other "real" use, here are some pictures that were included with the listing. Oh- and the skull and stuffed food come with the thing too. Score! or ??

If you have ever purchased something from Facebook Marketplace - or tried to sell something in this manner, hopefully you have had better luck than I have. People inquire, then never show up. Or people selling tend to not answer when you are asking about the item. But the reviews on this seller are very positive. So, if you are in the market for something like this... Halloween is on Tuesday... this might just put your Halloween display over the top.

Check it out. Full listing with pictures here.

