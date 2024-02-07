Fort Ripley Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Hit and Run
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A Crow Wing County man accused in the hit-and-run death of his wife on June 25th has pleaded guilty.
Forty-seven-year-old Tony McClelland of Fort Ripley has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide - operating a vehicle with negligence and under the influence of alcohol.
The body of 49-year-old Angela McClelland of Fort Ripley was found on the morning of June 25th near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road south of Fort Ripley. The sheriff's office said at the time that Angela McClelland died after being hit by a vehicle.
The criminal complaint says data showed that an SUV driven by Tony stopped, then reversed to the area where Angela's body was located in the road and stopped again before speeding off.
Investigators say his wife's blood, tissue, and hair were found under the vehicle.
Tony McClelland will be sentenced in April.
