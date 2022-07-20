Former St. Cloud City Hall to be Demolished Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of the main building will be taken down on Monday.

The main building will start being demolished on Tuesday.

Because of this demo work, starting on Tuesday from about 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day Tuesday through Thursday of next week the eastbound traffic on Highway 23/Division Street will be reduced to one lane from 5th to 4th Avenue South.

Also, 4th Avenue South from Highway 23/Division Street to 3rd Street South will be closed until Friday, August 5th.

The city sold the property and a new two-story Bremer Bank building will be built there.

The new city hall is in the former St. Cloud Technical High School building.

