For the Trees: Forest is the Bonus Pet of the Week!

Meet Forest, our Bonus Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society!

Forest is a neutered 3-year-old Domestic Shorthair/Mix who was born to outside cats. She's used to living outdoors and is a bit nervous at the moment, but when she warms up to you she loves chin scratches and pets! She's food-motivated (same, Forest. Same) and has lived around other cats. She has not lived around dogs or children, so have patience as it can take weeks or even months for animals to settle into their new homes.

And don't forget that all cats over 6 months of age (like Forest!) are eligible for Tri-County Humane Society's "Name Your Price" adoption fee promotion! Ask the TCHS staff for more info!

And Don't Forget About Konky!

Konky (via Tri-County Humane Society) Konky (via Tri-County Humane Society) loading...

Sweet Konky (3-year-old neutered Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix) is also awaiting her fur-ever home! Konky would be best in an only-pet home, or at least a home without small pets like cats and rabbits. She possibly has a "prey drive" which sees her hyper-focusing on cats and rabbits as food, not friends. High-quality food and durable chew toys will keep her happy for years to come!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

