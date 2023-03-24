Again, we are hearing about more stores that are closing citing "underperformance". This time it is Footlocker and Champs stores.

Footlocker used to be the go-to store for any of your athletic shoe needs. It was always the place that everyone would go to first before going anywhere else to find what you needed for any sport, or just for a pair of athletic shoes. And now, I can't remember the last time that I bought a pair of sneakers at Footlocker. And obviously, that is what is happening all over. There are so many other options for that type of footwear.

According to Bring Me the News, the future of the stores is uncertain,

With that said, at the same time there is going to be a "re-launch" of another version of the stores. The problem with any of the stores that are considered to be underperforming, is that they are located within a mall setting. There is only one Foot Locker store in Minnesota that isn't in a mall and that one is located in Brooklyn Center. And apparently the location in the Burnsville Center is listed at "Temporarily Closed". Not sure how "temporary" that closure is, or what prompted that closure. Since it is located in a mall that closure may become permanent.

As far as the relaunch of the stores go, this is the information that was given to BMN:

I guess we will have to wait and see what happens to the store located in Crossroads Mall here in St. Cloud.