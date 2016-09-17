Lynx Look Good Heading Into Playoffs, Beat Fever 82-75

INDIANAPOLIS - As the playoffs approach the Minnesota Lynx continue to stay hot picking up another victory last (Friday) night against the Indiana Fever 82-75.

Lynx star forward Maya Moore scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.

The team had already locked up home-court advantage throughout the postseason, and have won 12 of their last 14 against the Fever.

Minnesota will wrap up the regular season tonight (Saturday) with a matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

The team will also honor Jacob Wetterling by wearing his soccer team color and number with a red number 11 patch on the shoulder of their jerseys.

The patch will be worn tonight and at all games throughout the semifinals round of the 2016 WNBA Playoffs.

