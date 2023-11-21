Following Faith to Feed Others in Central Minnesota

At this point, the focus for most people is their Thanksgiving meal and plans. Making sure all the food is bought and you know when to start cooking so the food is ready on time.

But not everyone is focused on preparing a meal, because they won’t be having a meal. Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of our neighbors in Central Minnesota that are struggling to make ends meet.

The term “Food Insecurity” has become more prevalent over the last few years, meaning there are people who live among us who don’t have enough food to eat daily.

Most of us know this is a fact, but few of us are doing anything about it.

Meet Ben and Liz. They wanted to stop knowing that people needed food and started doing something about it. In 2020, they began “Faith Feeds”.

The idea behind “Faith Feeds” is to provide prepared meals that can be heated up to people and families who need them so they can experience a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The goal this year was to provide 3,000 meals and volunteers gathered on Monday night at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joe to help prepare the meals that would be delivered.

Faith Feeds had volunteers sign up on their website for shifts for Monday and then the delivery of the meals over the next couple of days. Volunteers consisted of children, a Youth Hockey team from Sartell and various ages of adults who were ready to lend a helping hand.

Making mashed potatoes, slicing the turkey and boxing and bagging the meals and placing them on the truck for delivery were a part of the duties that Ben and Liz and the volunteers completed on Monday.

Last year, Faith Feeds provided 2028 meals, but Ben and Liz knew they would need to do more this year, so that’s why the goal was to provide 3,000 meals to residents in the St. Cloud area.

Answering this call comes from the faith that Ben and Liz have. Ben had the idea and Liz and her parents who were helping told my wife and I last night they thought he was “crazy” when the idea came up, but they see the impact this venture has, and it is one of importance.

The meals have significance to those who receive them, but they come with more than just food. Ben and Liz offer prayers for each recipient and a bible for those who want one.

The prayer is to help show those who are struggling there are others who care, and that having faith is the first step to getting into a better place.

Faith Feeds operates twice per year at this point providing food at Thanksgiving and at Easter. They’re always looking for support. You can go to their website for a QR Code so that you can donate that way or there is a pay pal link if that is what you prefer. The email address is also there if you want to contact Ben and Liz about helping support Faith Feeds.

You can also help out by becoming a volunteer to help prepare the meals that will be distributed.

So, as you count your blessings this Thanksgiving, remember those who are struggling and those like Ben and Liz who are helping to feed others. And maybe you’ll find a way that you can support Faith Feeds for the Easter meal distribution.

