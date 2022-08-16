Foley School Board Gets Ready For The Year

FOLEY -- With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the Foley School Board is finalizing the student handbook.

At the board meeting Monday night, a number of changes to the handbook were approved. Among changes:

Students on school grounds after the end of the school day (3:05pm) must be supervised by a coach, teacher, advisor or staff member. Unsupervised students must leave the school grounds.

Tardiness will result in restricted lunches. No detention will be used as discipline for tardiness.

The use of cell phones is prohibited in locker rooms, bathrooms, and activity nights on school grounds, including before, during and after school. Teachers may allow students to use their cell phones during class time for educational purposes.

The prices for school lunch and breakfast were set. Student breakfast is $1.75, elementary school lunches will be $2.60 and junior/senior high school lunches will be $2.80.

The first day of school in Foley is Tuesday, September 5th.