Florida Woman Dies in Northern Minnesota ATV Accident

BEULAH TOWNSHIP -- A Florida woman is dead after an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. It happened Monday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a group of riders came upon an overturned side-by-side ATV along the Emily-Outing Trail with the driver trapped inside.

The group was able to free the 56-year-old Fort Meyers woman and start CPR. Ambulance crews continued life-saving efforts but were unable to save the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the driver was traveling alone and an autopsy is being performed to determine the woman's cause of death.

The victim's name has not been released.

