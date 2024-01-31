Five Things You’re Sure To See On A Warm Minnesota Winter Day

Yes, it's true... we are going to hit 50 degrees today despite being on the cusp of February in the winter hellscape pleasant climate that is Minnesota. Here are the five things you are sure to see when getting out and about on this beautiful day.

#1 DUDES IN GYM SHORTS W/SANDALS

While there is a subset of dudes who seem to wear shorts (and slides) 365 days a year, a day like today is sure to increase their numbers. Is it comfortable? Is it some sort of show of masculinity? I'll never know, because I'll be over here wearing pants like a normal person.

#2 MOTORCYCLES, MOTORCYCLES, MOTORCYCLES

While I lack any of the courage required to ride a motorcycle under the best conditions, I especially would be nervous cruising around in one during the month of January. However, these folks are seemingly ready to go at the drop of a dime and they will be out today!

#3 PACKED DAIRY QUEENS

The Red Barn Dairy Queen will be a hotspot today (pun not intended, unless it was a good one) because of the warm weather. Let's pretend it's spring already!

#4 KIDS OPEN WATER FISHING

It might be hard to find a great spot with open water, but the 12-year-olds on bikes WILL find some, somewhere, in my neighborhood!

#5 PACKED SIDEWALKS

EVERYONE will be out and about with strollers, puppies and (in my neighborhood) cats out for a walk. And who can blame them?