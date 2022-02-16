First of Four St. Cloud Murder Defendants Reaches Plea Agreement

ST. CLOUD -- One of four defendants in the murder of a woman who was shot and left alongside a road in St. Cloud has reached a plea agreement in the case.

Thirty-six-year-old Alicia Lewis has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says the agreement calls for a seven-year prison sentence and Lewis must cooperate with the prosecution of the other three defendants and testify truthfully at any trials. As a result, the three other murder charges against Lewis will be dismissed at her sentencing in October.

Twenty-five-year-old Keisa Lange of Litchfield was found at the end of Cooper Avenue South on June 3rd, 2021. She had been shot multiple times.

Prosecutors have also charged 24-year-old Deantae Davis, 26-year-old Kenneth Carter, and 33-year-old Angela Jones all of St. Cloud with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder in the case.

Deantae Davis (left), Angela Jones, and Kenneth Carter - Stearns County Jail

Jones also faces a kidnapping charge and has been indicted on 1st-degree premeditated murder in the killing of another woman, Janessa Harris, just days prior.

The remaining three defendants have hearings scheduled over the next several months.

