IT'S A BOY!

It's always exciting to find out who was the first born of the new year, and this year for Minnesota's metro area, a little boy was the first born in Maple Grove.

Get our free mobile app

MAPLE GROVE OWNS THE CROWN

According to KARE 11, last year's first baby was born at North Memorial Maple Grove Hospital. Isabelle Alice Coopman was born at exactly midnight on January 1st, 2023. Amazingly, the same hospital had Minnesota's firstborn once again. His name is Cyrus, and he was born just 20 minutes after midnight.

KARE11/Youtube KARE11/Youtube loading...

MEET THE PARENTS

Parents Dao Her and Thao Xiong said that they arrived at the hospital at about 11:30 pm with all of their paperwork, and once they got into their room, their beautiful little bundle of joy was born just 20 minutes later.

Cyrus's mother says this wasn't the fastest delivery she has had. Her other deliveries were around 30 minutes, and it sounds like this one was about an hour. She also said that Cyrus' pregnancy seemed like the longest pregnancy she's ever had.

KARE11/Youtube KARE11/Youtube loading...

NEW YEARS BABY SURPRISE

Although the parents expected that their baby may be born on New Year's Day, they had no idea that he'd be the first-born of the year.

We don't know at this point if baby Cyrus was the firstborn in the state of Minnesota, but we DO know he was the first baby born in the metro area, and it's crazy that for two years in a row, Maple Grove has owned the crown of being the first baby of 2024 in the metro area.

You can watch the video from KARE 11 below. Congratulations to the parents, and to Cyrus for his accomplishment.

KARE 11/Youtube

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.