Fireball Popsicle Recipes To Spice Up Your Minnesota Summer

With Spring finally here after what seemed like an endless winter, I thought this was a good idea to spice the season up a bit. If you like your whiskey hot but want to cool down during those Summer temps, a Fireball popsicle might be just what the doctor ordered.

Not totally sure these Fireball popsicles will actually cool you off but you'll probably feel pretty good anyway, right?

I managed to dig up a couple of recipes so you can make your very own Fireball popsicles.

Fireball Root Beer Popsicles

- 2 cups of any brand of root beer

-1/4 to 1/2 cup of Fireball whiskey

-just a splash of grapefruit juice

Mix all ingredients to together and pour into popsicle molds. If using stick-less molds, be sure to use standard popsicle sticks

Freeze overnight (8 hours min) and make sure they are solidified before removing from molds. If not solid, put back in freezer for 2 to 3 more hours.

______________________________________________________________________

If you want to switch things up a bit, try out this Apple Cider flavored Fireball popsicle;

Fireball Apple Cider Popsicles

-2.5 cups of apple cider (any brand)

-1/4 to 1/2 cup of Fireball whiskey

-1/3 cup of cherry grenadine

Mix the cider and whiskey together and pour it into the popsicle molds leaving enough space in each mold to pour the grenadine in afterward.

If using stick-less molds, be sure to use standard popsicle sticks

Freeze overnight (8 hours min) and make sure they are solidified before removing from molds. If not solid, put back in freezer for 2 to 3 more hours.

Enjoy and suck responsibly!

