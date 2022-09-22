Fire Crews Respond to Large Shed Fire Near Kimball

KIMBALL -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 11:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, near Kimball.

Stearns County deputies arrived to find a large pole shed on the property fully engulfed. Members of the Kimball, South Haven, Watkins, and Rockville fire departments arrived to put out the blaze.

Authorities say the property owners, 40-year-old Joshua Fischer and 37-year-old Kate Fischer, were not home at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.