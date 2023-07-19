Fire at St. Edwards Church in Elmdale Under Investigation

ELMDALE (WJON News) - The Upsala Fire Department was dispatched to a church fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a fire at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Highway 238 in Elmdale.

Smoke was coming out of the back of the church when deputies arrived, but the Upsala and Bowlus Fire Department were able to keep the fire from spreading through the church.

Officials say a 12-year-old from Bowlus is being investigated regarding the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the scene.

