Fill Your Empty Nest With Bao, Today’s Pet of the Week

Meet Bao (rhymes with OW), today's Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society.

Bao is a neutered 5-year-old Domestic Shorthair/Mix. He's a small boy, and he's on the shy side. The Tri-County Humane Society staff has brought Bao out of his shell with yummy treats and patience, and he can be a chatty cat when he wants to be.

Bao enjoys the low-key lifestyle and loves to nap, so a quiet home will probably be an idea forever home for him. Since Bao is over a year old he qualifies for Tri-County Humane Society's "Name Your Price" promotion, where you literally name the adoption fee.

Join TCHS in Celebrating its 50th Birthday

Tri-County Humane Society has been serving the pets and people of Central Minnesota for 50 years. Read about the 50 Ways You Can Help Support Tri-County Humane Society.

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.