How you feeling? Feeling any stress these days? Honestly, stress is a part of adulting I think. Not that every day and every minute is stressful, but it's a part of life. With that said, as a whole in the state of Minnesota, how do you think we are handling stress? Apparently pretty well if you take a new study done by Wallet Hub to heart.

As a matter of fact according to the study, Minnesota is the least stressed state in the rankings, while Mississippi is the most stressed state.



But how did they determine which state was the most and least stressed?

There was more to this study then you would think. A total of 41 factors were used to consider the rankings with four key dimensions being:

1) Work-Related Stress, 2) Money-Related Stress, 3) Family-Related Stress, 4) Health- & Safety-Related Stress

Minnesota ranked well with average hours of sleep per night at number forty-nine, beaten only by Colorado with the most hours of sleep. We also were low for percentage of adults in fair/poor health. Best state for having high credit score and Minnesota was in the top three for low percentage of population living in poverty.

If you're curious how close our neighboring states were, South Dakota was #47, Iowa #45, North Dakota #42 and Wisconsin was at #35. Over all it looks like we have a little less stress in and around our state. But I will say, it is nice to be number one at being the least stressed in the country even if we aren't completely stress free. Take the wins when we can!

Read more on this study here.

