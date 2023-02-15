Feel Like You’ve Got The Minnesota Blahs? Here Is Some Helpful Information

FEEL LIKE YOU'VE GOT THE WINTER BLUES? YOU'RE NOT ALONE

We are in the heart of a Minnesota winter. Long, dark days, cold temperatures combined with the reduced time you can spend outside getting some fresh air and sunshine, all sort of hit in February. The holidays are over, and even Valentine's Day has passed. Perhaps you've got the winter blues?

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS S.A.D?

SAD or Seasonal Affective Disorder is a REAL thing. Many people think that if they feel down about themselves, it's normal. It can get very serious that people start thinking there is no reason to live; all because of this disorder. I wanted to share some important information with you to help you get through this dark time.

SYMPTOMS OF SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER

Symptoms include:

Feeling sad or down most of the day, every day

Loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy

Low energy

Feeling sluggish

Craving Carbs

Overeating

Gaining weight

Having trouble concentrating

Feeling hopeless, guilty, or worthless

Having thoughts of not wanting to live

First of all, if you are feeling like harming yourself, there is a special phone number that you should keep handy. Put a sticky note on your Fridge. The number is 988.

Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash loading...

NEW DESIGNATED HOTLINE FOR CRISIS AND SUICIDE - CALL 988

988 has now been designated as the National Suicide & Crisis Prevention Hotline. Anyone can call this number to find the help they need to get through a crisis. If you are a Veteran, make sure that you tell them so, and they will send you to a specialist that can help you with your specific needs. Veterans can also text 838255 to speak to someone.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.