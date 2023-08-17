Fear-Fueled Minnesota DJ -Sleepless Night Amidst Spooky Arachnid Encounter

I was sitting in front of my computer working this evening when I looked up to my left and saw a fairly large, thin sharp legged spider about 2 feet away from my head on the wall. I froze in panic for a moment. I tried to blow on it to make it walk away with its 8 legs just a little faster. Unfortunately for me, it didn't try to run away. It JUMPED in place, defying gravity... on the wall, and then it just sat there....waiting....waiting....waiting for me to make my next move as if to say....challenge accepted.

I hold in my scream of terror. I tell myself that everything's okay. The spider means me no harm...It's minding its own business. Don't kill it. Let it be. Its job here is to eat all the other bugs you don't want in your house, Kelly. (Wait...what bugs? Is this spider in my house because it thinks I have a smorgasbord of food for it to eat)?

WHERE DID HE GO??????

I decide to keep an eye on the spider, as it keeps all of its eyes on me. The spider is not moving... and neither am I. It's a showdown. I continue to type away, working on my computer. while making sure I can see the spider clearly in my peripheral vision.

Suddenly, I realize...that darn spider is gone. It just suddenly disappeared from my site.

Now I can't go to bed because it might be crawling in my bed. I didn't see where it went....worse yet...it jumped on me. I'm shaking my clothes and petting my hair to make sure nothing is crawling on me...then I look at the bottom of the wall...Maybe it fell?! If it fell it probably landed in my computer case, which I have to put over my shoulder and take to work tomorrow.

What if it crawls out on me? What if it crawls out in my car? Wait....what if that spider belonged at work, and already took a ride from work to my home, in my car? Did I give that spider a lift and invite him into my bedroom?

This is where I sit...as I get ready to go to bed.......

It's now morning. I woke up thinking a spider was crawling on my face, and maybe it was. Now I'm at work...looking at the wall...hoping the spider isn't here. Yeah! This is how one little spider before bed affected me. Does anyone else have this kind of stuff happen?!?!?!?!?

